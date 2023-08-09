76ers announce addition of residential tower to 76 Place proposal

article

The Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday announced new plans to include a mixed-income residential building in their design of 76 Place at Market East.

The team says the $250 million private real estate investment, as well as some other newly announced enhancements came in response to the team’s ‘robust community engagement process.’

The team also shared new renderings of the proposed site, including the newly added ’76 Tower.’

Team officials say they consistently heard residential affordability brought up as a primary concern during their discussions with community stakeholders. The Sixers say one of the ways they’re prepared to help increase the supply of affordable housing is through the development of the residential tower, which will sit atop the arena.

According to a press release issued Wednesday, the 76ers have pledged to designate 20% of the estimated 395 units of the residential building for rent as affordable housing.

Other enhancements included in Wednesday’s release included infrastructure improvements that involved raising the arena’s event floor to be one level above street level. Officials say the elevation would alleviate previous concerns from the community regarding the arena’s impact to SEPTA’s Jefferson Station.

They also say the raised floor would allow for a public promenade that would create more pedestrian traffic between Cuthbert and Market Street, as well as more space for street level retail.

The 76 Place proposal has been met with some opposition, and even protests, from the surrounding community. The city has since announced plans to conduct an ‘independent and comprehensive evaluation’ of the $1.3 billion proposal.

You can read more about the latest plans for 76 Place, here: 76place.com.