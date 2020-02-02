79-year-old resident dies in house fire in Willingboro

article

Fire officials say a 79-year-old resident died in a house fire Sunday night in Burlington County.

Firefighters responded to a home on Medley Lane in Willingboro Township, N.J. just before 5 p.m.

Crews reported finding heavy flames consuming the structure.

The cause of the blaze is being investigated by the Burlington County Fire Marshal. Officials say the fire is no considered to be suspicious at this time.

