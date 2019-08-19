7th grader auctions prized pig at county fair for $15K, donates all of the proceeds to St. Jude

The generosity of a 7th grader went viral after he auctioned off a large pig at a local fair in Ohio, donating all of the $15,000 he made to support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Western Reserve Schools where Diesel Pippert attends middle school posted about the selfless act on their Facebook page, calling him a “hero.”

“A young man lives amongst us who should be an example to us all,” Facebook post read.

“His donation of $15,000 will help to find cures for young children and save lives,” the post added.

The school’s post received a flurry of positive responses from people, some of whom are relatives of patients at St. Jude.

“I want to say thank you from my heart. My grandson who was 2 years old at the time was diagnosed with Leukemia and treated at St. Jude,” one person wrote.

“Thank you to a young man who set a very precious example for us,” another wrote.