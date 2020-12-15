Expand / Collapse search
8 people, including 4 children, hospitalized following fire in Lawncrest

FOX 29 Philadelphia

8 people, including 4 children, hospitalized in fire in Lawncrest

FOX 29's Lauren Johnson has the latest details.

PHILADELPHIA - An early morning fire sent eight people, including 4 children, to the hospital after a fire in Philadelphia's Lawncrest neighborhood.

The fire broke out at around 3:39 a.m. at the intersection of Whitaker Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard.

Fire officials were able to get the fire under control at around 4:30 a.m.

Witnesses reportedly saw flames shooting out the top of the building. 

There is no word on the victim's conditions.

