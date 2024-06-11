8 suspected terrorists with ties to ISIS arrested in Philly, NYC and LA in FBI sting operation

Eight Tajikistan nationals with ties to ISIS have been arrested by ICE in connection with the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, according to federal sources.

The arrests recently occurred in Philadelphia, New York City and Los Angeles.

Federal sources say all eight Tajiks illegally crossed the southern border, and initially had no derogatory information that flagged the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) during a "full vetting" processing.

However, after they were released into the U.S., derogatory info was flagged with national security concerns including ties to ISIS.

The DHS and the FBI released the following joint statement on the operation:

"Over the last few days, ICE agents arrested several non-citizens pursuant to immigration authorities. The actions were carried out in close coordination with the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Forces. The individuals arrested are detained in ICE custody pending removal proceedings. As the FBI and DHS have recently described in public and partner bulletins, the U.S. has been in a heightened threat environment. The FBI and DHS will continue working around the clock with our partners to identify, investigate, and disrupt potential threats to national security. "

The arrests come as the DHS said in its most recent assessment, that there is a high threat of lone offenders or small group attacks that will occur with little warning.

"Terrorism, both foreign and domestic, remains a top threat to the Homeland[.] During the next year, we assess that the threat of violence from individuals radicalized in the United States will remain high, but largely unchanged, marked by lone offenders or small group attacks that occur with little warning." read the DHS' 2024 Homeland Threat Assessment from September 2023.