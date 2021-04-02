8-year-old girl who ran from home in West Philadelphia found safe in North Philly, police say

article

A missing 8-year-old girl who police said ran away from her home in West Philadelphia following an argument early Friday morning has been found safe.

Police said the girl was found in North Philadelphia and is with a family member.

The unnamed child was reported missing from the 4900 block of Olive Street around 2 a.m., according to police.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department searched the family's home several times and scoured nearby areas for the girl with no success, Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

She was reportedly found just before 7:30 a.m. Police have not said where she ran to after leaving the house.

____

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter