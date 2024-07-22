Josh Shapiro emerges as top VP pick for Harris: Who is the Pennsylvania governor?

article

Josh Shapiro has climbed the ranks as a leader in Pennsylvania politics over the past several years, but now his political career could move to the national stage.

The Pennsylvania governor has emerged as a top contender for Kamala Harris' running mate if she becomes the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee.

As governor of a swing state, Shapiro could help bring in crucial votes during the 2024 Election. So, what do we know about the potential nominee for vice president?

Politics in Pennsylvania

Shapiro's political career began in 2004, when he was elected to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, representing the 153rd District until 2012.

He then served as a member of the Montgomery County Board of Commissions from 2012-2017, and attorney general for Pennsylvania from 2017-2023.

In 2022, Shapiro was elected the 48th governor of Pennsylvania, beating out Sen. Doug Mastriano.

Time as governor

Shapiro gained national recognition for his speedy reopening of Interstate 95 after a major overpass collapse in 2023.

He has also proposed raising Pennsylvania's minimum wage; eliminated education requirements for most state government jobs and police cadets; proposed a $1.1 billion boost for public school operations; signed a law restricting parole violations; and defended abortion access in the state.

As Pennsylvania’s third Jewish governor, Shapiro has repeatedly voiced his support for Israel in the Israel–Hamas war.

He was thrust into the national spotlight again last week as he condemned the attempted assassination of former president Donald Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Response to Biden resignation

Shapiro showed his support as President Joe Biden announced his decision to drop out of the 2024 presidential race.

"President Biden is a patriot who has served our country honorably in the Senate, as Vice President, and as one of the most consequential presidents in modern history. President Biden has gotten an incredible amount done to move our country forward, defend our democracy, and protect real freedom. I am proud to work by his side and am grateful for his leadership and his unwavering commitment to delivering for Pennsylvania — the Commonwealth that raised him."

He then followed Biden and other officials in endorsing Harris as the Democratic candidate for president.

"The contrast in this race could not be clearer and the road to victory in November runs right through Pennsylvania – where this collective work began. I will do everything I can to help elect Kamala Harris as the 47th President of the United States."

Harris' running mate

A recent poll in Pennsylvania found that Shapiro could help Harris beat Trump and Vance, with 47 percent of voters saying they would vote for Harris if she ran alongside Shapiro. Meanwhile, Trump and Vance received 46 percent of the votes.

Shapiro has yet to comment on any speculation, but the governor did highlight some similarities he shares with Harris.

"I’ve known Kamala Harris for nearly two decades — we’ve both been prosecutors, we’ve both stood up for the rule of law, we’ve both fought for the people and delivered results," Shapiro said in his endorsement.

Crucial votes

Pennsylvania remains a swing state for the 2024 presidential election, becoming a focus for both parties in the coming months.

The state features a broad range of political views, with almost entirely liberal voters in Philadelphia, and usually conservative voters in rural Pennsylvania.

In 2016, Trump gained a Republican victory in Pennsylvania. However, Biden won the state back for Democrats in 2020.