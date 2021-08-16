80 percent of Pennsylvanians have received 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine

article

Governor Tom Wolf announced Monday that 80 percent of Pennsylvania’s 18 and older population have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccination.

Among all 50 states, Pennsylvania ranks 9th for first doses administered and 5th for total doses.

MORE CORONAVIRUS HEADLINES:

"Today’s vaccination milestone is a reminder that Pennsylvanians are committed to the health and safety of themselves and their neighbors. Thank you to every Pennsylvanian who helped make it happen. I couldn’t be prouder," said Governor Wolf.

To date, 64.3 percent of the 18 and older population are fully vaccinated in Pennsylvania.

So far, more than 1.2 million Pennsylvanians have been infected with the coronavirus and nearly 28,000 have died from it.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter