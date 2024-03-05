89-year-old veteran shot, killed while inside car in West Philadelphia: police

An 89-year-old man is dead after police say he was shot while inside a vehicle in West Philly Tuesday afternoon.

According to officials, at around 1:35 p.m. on the 100 block of North Dewey Street, an 89-year-old man was shot twice in the chest while inside a white Hyundai.

The victim was identified as Richard Butler, the family confirmed to FOX 29.

Richard Butler, 89, poses in several photos by himself and alongside family members. Courtesy: Butler family

Images of the car show the driver’s window smashed.

He was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 1:56 p.m.

No weapons were recovered at the scene and no arrests have been made.

This is an ongoing investigation.