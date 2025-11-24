90-year-old Bucks County memory care patient missing since Sunday night: police
WARMINSTER, Pa. - Police in Warminster are appealing to the public’s help to locate an elderly memory-care patient who went missing from her facility late Sunday.
What we know:
Officers from the Warminster Township Police Department responded at approximately 8:39 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 23, to the Arden Court Assisted Living located at 779 W. County Line Road, responding to a report that 90-year-old Katherine Williams had gone missing.
According to police, Williams suffers from dementia and was last seen at about 6:45 p.m. inside the facility. A search of the building and grounds came up empty.
Williams is described as:
- White female, age 90
- Height: 5’3″, weight: approx. 115 lbs
- Clothing when last seen: white sweater, black leggings, black sneakers
- From the Sellersville area, with family in Hatfield
A Silver Alert has been issued for her safe return.
What's next:
Anyone who sees Williams or has information about her whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately, or contact the Warminster Township Police Department.
The Source: This article is based on an announcement by the Warminster Township Police Department.