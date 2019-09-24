911 call, body camera video played for jurors in Amber Guyger murder trial

The second day of testimony in the murder trial for former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger started out with audio and video evidence from the night she shot her upstairs neighbor.

Guyger is charged with murder for the death of 26-year-old Botham Jean in September of Jean last year.

She claims the shooting was accidental. She told police she went into Jean’s apartment thinking it was her own and shot him because she thought he was an intruder.

The state’s first witness Tuesday morning was the 911 call taker who received Guyger’s call. Guyger listened and occasionally wiped away tears as her 911 call was played in court.

“Oh my God, I thought it was my apartment. F***!,” she says on the call.

“I thought it was my apartment,” she repeats over and over.

Jurors also saw graphic body camera video from Officer Michael Lee. He was one of the first officers to arrive on the scene the night of the shooting.

The video shows Lee running up four flights of stairs and through hallways to find Guyger in Jean’s apartment.

“I thought it was my apartment,” Gugyer frantically repeats once the officer arrives.

In the video, Lee gives Jean CPR, trying heroic efforts to keep him alive until paramedics arrive.

“Come on, Chief!” he yells repeated.

Recap

As the trial began Monday, the state showed the jury explicit text messages and talked about Snapchats Guyger sent to her police partner Martin Rivera that night in September 2018.

She also spent 16 minutes on the phone with him on her way home. She then parked on the wrong floor at the Southside Flats and went into Jean’s apartment instead of her own.

Prosecutors also said Guyger missed several other cues that she was on the wrong floor including a bright red door mat outside Jean’s door and the smell of marijuana in his apartment.

After the shooting, Guyger called 911 and continued sending Rivera messages. One stated, “I need you.” Guyger and Rivera deleted their messages after the shooting, prosecutors said.

Guyger’s said argued what happened that night was just an unfortunate set of circumstances that led to Jean’s untimely death.

“She's thinking. ‘Oh, my God. There's an intruder in my apartment’ and she's face-to-face with him. She's within ten yards of him and he starts approaching her. And she reacts like any police officer would, who has a gun with confronting a burglary suspect,” said Robert Rogers, Gugyer’s defense attorney.

