911 call and video footage released in fatal officer-involved shooting in Haddon Twp.

The Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA) has released video footage and a 911 call related to a fatal police-involved shooting that occurred in the Westmont section of Haddon Township.

The incident resulted in the death of Keith Edelin, 46, of Pennsauken.

What we know:

On November 3, 2024, at around 1:07 a.m., Haddon Township Police responded to a 911 call reporting an attempted burglary at an apartment complex on West Crystal Lake Avenue.

They say Officer Luke Falkenberg and other officers arrived at the scene, where they found blood in the lobby and elevator.

Upon reaching the stairwell, they encountered Edelin, who was armed with a knife. Despite repeated commands to drop the knife, officials say Edelin advanced toward the officers, prompting Officer Falkenberg to fire his weapon, striking Edelin.

Related article

Medical aid was rendered, but the 46-year-old was pronounced dead at Cooper University Hospital about an hour later.

No officers were injured during the encounter.

The Attorney General’s Office released the recordings to adhere to its policy of ensuring transparency in investigations involving police use of deadly force.

Officials say Edelin's family was given the opportunity to review the recordings before their public release.

This investigation is ongoing.