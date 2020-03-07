94-year-old woman suffering from dementia reported missing is located and safe

article

A 94-year-old woman suffering from dementia was reported as missing from her Bensalem Township home, has been located and she is safe, police in Bensalem say.

94-year-old Priscilla Sommerville left her home on the 2900 block of Hulmeville Road in Bensalem Township Friday afternoon, about 3:15, on foot, officials said.

Saturday night, Bensalem Police report Sommerville was located safely.

