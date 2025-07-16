Expand / Collapse search
Man sought by police in connection with South Philly mass shooting: Sources

By
Published  July 16, 2025 5:47pm EDT
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Philadelphia police are circulating photos of a man they say they want to identify in connection with the mass shooting in the early morning hours of July 5th that injured eight people at a South Philly bar, sources say.

The Brief

  • Philadelphia police are searching for a man in connection with the early morning, July 5th mass shooting at the 7 Elements restaurant and bar that injured eight people.

  • Police are circulating photos of the man in the hope of identifying him, sources say.

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are circulating photos of a man they say they want to identify in connection with the mass shooting in the early morning hours of July 5th that injured eight people at a South Philly bar.

What we know:

Philadelphia police sources tell FOX 29’s Steve Keeley they are hoping to identify a man in connection with the mass shooting that happened in the early morning hours of July 5th at a South Philly bar and restaurant that injured eight people.

In photos circulated, the man has a heavy build and a full beard with tattoos on his arm. A little before 4 a.m., he was seen on the 1100 block of Washington Avenue wearing a white t-shirt, blue sweatpants, light gray sneakers and a large gold chain with a charm.

In one of the photos, he was carrying a gun.

What you can do:

Police sources say the man should be considered armed and dangerous. If he is spotted by anyone, the Philadelphia Police Shooting Group wants to hear from you, either by calling 911 or calling the tip line. Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

