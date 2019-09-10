'A café that's purrfect': Bucks County café helps cats find forever homes

A new café in Bucks County is equal parts delicious desserts, satisfying coffee and adoptable cats.

MeWow Café, in partnership with the Bucks County SPCA and Kitty Junction, opened up shop on Old Easton Road in Doylestown on Aug. 4.

In addition to enjoying traditional café fare, visitors can spend quality time with some feline friends in its "kitty corral."

For most cats, animal shelters prove to be less than ideal environments for showcasing their personalities. The cat café offers a stark contrast.

“People can get a closer look, see the cats how they naturally are… and be able to interact with them,” said owner Eilene Shaffer.

MeWow Cat Café visitors can relax with a feline companion in addition to enjoying traditional café fare. (MeWow Cat Café)

Each cat and kitten lives at the café until they find a forever home. A small entrance fee helps cover the cost of care for the feline residents.

The café encourages reservations, as space is limited. To make a reservation, see here.

Those interested in donating to MeWow Café can do so here. Supplies can also be donated by purchasing items on the café's Amazon Wish List.