A.G. Shapiro announces end to price gouging by Scranton seller on Amazon

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced an end to what he says is price gouging by an Amazon third party seller of hand sanitizer. The announcement was relayed through his Twitter account.

The tweet read that a Scranton seller of hand sanitizer had engaged in price gouging through Amazon, and customers purchasing the specific type of hand sanitizer would receive a refund.

Goods and More Incorporated (Goods and More), a third party seller with Amazon based in Scranton, were said to be selling 24-packs of 2-ounce bottles of Assured hand sanitizer for up to $109.99 a package and single 12-ounce bottles of Purell hand sanitizer for up to $39.00 a bottle. The Attorney General's office learned of the reported practice through online tips from the public.

Under Pennsylvania's Price Gouging Act, it is against the law to sell any product at a price increase of more than 20 percent during a declared state of emergency.

Consumers who purchased the particular hand sanitizers will be refunded automatically through the original form of Amazon payment and consumers will not need to take action in order to receive the refund, as it is stated on the Attorney General's website.

More information regarding the Attorney General's action can be found here.

