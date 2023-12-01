‘A Philly Special Christmas Special’ featuring Eagles linemen now available to stream

article

The Philadelphia Eagles have delivered on the field this season, and now members of their offensive line are delivering Christmas cheer off the field for the second year in a row!

"A Philly Special Christmas Special" is now streaming on all platforms and features songs performed by Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson, and Jordan Mailata.

According to the song credits, they will be joined in song this year by the likes of Patti LaBelle, Amos Lee, teammate Jordan Davis, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and team Executive Vice President and General Manager Howie Roseman.

Similar to last year’s album, this year's collection of holiday tunes celebrates the holiday season, friendship, and the City of Philadelphia.

It also features an original song, ‘Santa’s Night,’ written and performed by Jason Kelce himself.

You can find the full track list below:

The Christmas Song - The Philly Specials, Amos Lee This Christmas - The Philly Specials, Jordan Mailata, Patti LaBelle Dominick, the Donkey - The Philly Specials, Jason Kelce Santa's Night - The Philly Specials, Jason Kelce Christmas Time Is Here - The Philly Specials, The Philly Special Children's Choir All I Want for Christmas Is You - The Philly Specials, Jordan Mailata Pretty Paper - The Philly Specials, Lane Johnson, Waxahatchee The Dreidel Song - The Philly Specials, Howie Roseman Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas - The Philly Specials, Jordan Davis Fairytale of Philadelphia - The Philly Specials, Jason Kelce, Travis Kelce Auld Lang Syne - The Philly Specials, The Silver Ages, Jason Kelce.

For more on how to stream and how to to buy the album, click here. According to Philly Special Christmas website, all proceeds from record sales will be donated to Philadelphia area charities.