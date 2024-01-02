‘Abbott Elementary’ star Sheryl Lee Ralph delivers moving poem at Mayor Cherelle Parker’s inauguration

Philadelphia’s mayoral inauguration ceremony was filled with many great moments, but folks can’t stop talking about the poem Sheryl Lee Ralph recited to new Mayor Cherelle Parker.

Cherelle Parke made history, becoming Philadelphia's 100th mayor and the first woman to ever take on the leadership role for the city.

Parker took the Oath of Office during the inauguration ceremony in front of supporters, fellow lawmakers and her community at the MET Philadelphia.

The new mayor was serenaded with many speeches, prayers, a choir performance, and a poem created by the "Moesha" actress.

Read Sheryl Lee Ralph's poem transcribed from FOX 29's video footage of the event:

In the sister, the City of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection, there beats a heart

Where history weaves, birthing an unlikely trailblazer among golden leaves

Her path, a tale of strength untold, the first female, a mayor so bold

Through cobblestone streets and echoing city halls, she's shattered ceilings, scaled some mighty walls

Her voice, a deep melody, resilience in rhyme, a beacon for change, transcending time

With grace, she danced in the steel face of doubt

In every step, a legacy laid out

A symphony of progress, notes pure and clear

A melody that silenced the whispers of fear

In heritage rich, where painful shadows persist

She is painting futures with a color named "resist"

A canvas to be transformed by her guiding hand

A portrait of hope, a woman determined to take a stand

North, south, northeast and west, she spoke of unity, a city tapestry anew

Stitching dreams for every color, every shade and every hue

Her mayoral throne a symbol profound

Breaking barriers as the walls, oh, they will come down

The city, Philadelphia, will echo her historic name

A testament of courage forever a flame



In the annals of time, her story will be etched

Philadelphia's first female mayor, a Black queen firmly fetched

The honorable mayor Cherelle L. Parker

Sheryl Lee Ralph has many ties to the city of brotherly love.

Not only does she play a teacher at a Philadelphia school in "Abbott Elementary," but she is also married to Vincent J. Hughes who is a Philly native and Democratic member of the Pennsylvania State Senate.

Philadelphia's new mayor said she is "fully committed to ending this sense of lawlessness, and bringing order, and a sense of lawfulness, back to our city" by enacting new approaches, initiatives and policies within her first 100 days in office.