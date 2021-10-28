Abington High School changing rules for some students attending football games

There are new rules to the game when it comes to Friday night football in the Abington School District.

"It’ll stop all the violence and fights breaking out," said William Randall. He’s talking about junior high students who must bring a parent with them if they want to go to football games at Abington High School. His son Jaiden is a junior high student.

"I don’t really like it because you won’t have as much fun with like your parents around but other than that I think it’s like fine," Jaiden commented.

Lashonda Shumer says her daughter is in eighth grade at the school. "If that’s the only way they can control the kids at the games without doing no harsh discipline on them then a parent would have to attend," she said. She called her daughter to her to ask if she minds the new rule.

Unlike most teens, her daughter says it's fine.

"Me and my daughter got a different relationship. It’s just me and her so she doesn’t care if I come," Shumer explained.

A letter from the junior high principal was sent out in mid-October about the changes. It reads, in part:

"Based on supervision concerns at this year’s football games, we are requiring that any junior high students (grades 7-9) who wish to attend the game, submit a completed permission form and purchase tickets prior to the event. It is necessary for all junior high school students to be joined by their parent/guardian if they would like to attend the game."

Kalyna Buck goes to the high school and says the games get crowded. She understands why the rule is in place.

"There are like a lot of people. Like I saw a lot of people and you can barely get past people at the games," Buck stated.

School officials also say if students are coming with a group, they only need one parent chaperone. It should be stated on the permission slip which will be given to game staff for the remaining season games.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter