Abortion rights protection ordinance narrowly passes Radnor Township board

A Pennsylvania borough voted in favor of an ordinance that officials say will protect a woman's right to an abortion if Roe V. Wade is upended.

Four members of the Radnor Township Borough Board of Commissioners voted for the ordinance on Monday, while three opposed.

The narrowly passed edict will prevent police from conducting any investigation, making any arrest, filing criminal charges or cooperating with any other agency relating to abortion services.

"We cannot afford to wait and hope that things will all turn out ok. That is a weak position to take in a time when we need courage and action," Board President Moira Mulroney said.

Prior to the vote, residents and others from outside the township voiced their concerns both for and against the ordinance. Some claimed it will make Radnor a sanctuary for abortions.

"Do you want Radnor Township Chester County, piece of Delaware County, piece of Montgomery County to become the human trafficking of unborn children? The pathway in Pennsylvania?" a speaker said in opposition of the ordinance.

The Radnor Board of Commissioners' vote comes as a decision is expected on Roe V. Wade in the coming days. Last month, a draft opinion was leaked that revealed the Supreme Court's conservative majority might overturn the landmark ruling.

The next Supreme Court opinion release date is Wednesday.