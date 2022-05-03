Senate abortion bill: Democrats' effort to secure Roe v. Wade fails vote
The Senate has failed vote in an effort toward enshrining Roe v. Wade abortion access into federal law.
Tesla pledges to cover travel costs for workers seeking out-of-state abortions
The company said Friday in its 2021 “Impact Report” that it expanded its Safety Net program and health insurance offerings last year to include “travel and lodging support for those who may need to seek health care services that are unavailable in their home state.”
Idaho Lt. Gov. push to eliminate incest, rape exceptions to abortion law
McGeachin on Monday demanded that Republican Gov. Brad Little call a special legislative session
Anti-abortion Senate Democrat supports abortion rights bill
Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania, one of the last lawmakers on Capitol Hill calling himself a “pro-life Democrat,” said Tuesday he would support a bill to write abortion rights into federal law following the Supreme Court’s leaked draft decision that would overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling.
New York Times removes 'fetus' as a Wordle answer following SCOTUS Roe v. Wade leak
The New York Times scrambled to change its Wordle game on Monday to avoid a puzzle answer that might be seen as some sort of commentary on the news.
McConnell: National abortion ban ‘possible’ if Roe v. Wade overturned
McConnell made the remarks days after a leaked draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could overturn Roe v. Wade.
Louisiana bill would make abortion a homicide. Would Plan B be illegal, too?
A Louisiana committee has approved a measure that would make abortion a crime of homicide, but opponents fear that's not all the legislation would do.
Amazon to cover $4K in travel costs for employee abortions, non-life-threatening medical treatments
The reimbursement applies if an operation is not available within 100 miles of an employee's home and virtual care is not possible
Conservative states look to eliminate all exceptions for abortion, including rape, incest
Idaho and Utah have exceptions for rape or incest, but require the pregnant woman to first file a police report and then prove to the abortion provider the report was made.
Tesla covers travel costs for workers seeking abortions
Tesla is joining the ranks of major companies who’ve introduced a similar policy to benefit workers affected by new restrictions in the past few months.
Happy Forced Mother's Day: Texas ad agency addresses Roe V. Wade controversy
The Forced Mother's Day campaign cards can be shared with federal and state elected officials either physically or virtually to urge them to protect abortion rights.
‘Pro-Life Spiderman’ strikes again, scales New York Times building
A self-proclaimed "Pro-Life Spiderman" was back at again Thursday morning, days after he scaled the 60-floor Salesforce Tower in San Francisco.
Abortion takes center stage in high profile Senate GOP clash in Pennsylvania
Wednesday evening’s showdown between the leading candidates was the first since the news regarding Roe v. Wade rocked the political world, and the issue of abortion was in the spotlight.
Senate to vote next week on protecting abortion rights
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer calls the abortion rights vote "one of the most important" saying in part "it deals with one of the most difficult decisions a woman has to make in her life.”
Next battle over access to abortion will focus on pills amid Roe v. Wade leak
More than half of abortions in America are now done with pills, rather than surgery. The battle over access to medication abortions will only grow if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.
Health company sees 300% spike in emergency contraceptive requests following Roe v. Wade leak
Nurx fears a reversal in Roe could impact access to birth control
This is where abortion will likely be illegal if Roe v. Wade is overturned
If the U.S. Supreme Court follows through on overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, it would immediately split the country into states with abortion access and those that outlaw it.
Supreme Court leak: What's next for abortion laws?
If the Supreme Court decision is issued as written, it would likely lead to a patchwork system where some states protect access to abortion and others would ban or severely limit the practice.
Roe v. Wade: Polls reflect most Americans support abortion rights as SCOTUS considers overturning law
As the Supreme Court considers overturning Roe v. Wade, several polls on abortion rights reflect most Americans support the right to choose while some oppose it.
Supreme Court chief justice confirms authenticity of leaked Roe draft, orders investigation
Meanwhile, President Biden blasted what he called a "radical" leaked draft opinion suggesting the Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade.