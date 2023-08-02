'Absolutely tragic': 1 rescued, 4 killed after fire tears through Ocean County home, officials say

A devastating house fire in Ocean County, New Jersey, left multiple people dead on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer, crews responded to a reported structure fire with entrapment on Buttonwood Drive in Lacey Township around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Authorities say the structure was fully engulfed in flames by the time emergency crews arrived on scene.

A woman was rescued from the back of the home and transported to Community Medical Center for treatment, officials say.

Four additional people were believed to be trapped inside the house, but crews were unable to get to them because the roof of the home collapsed and firefighters were forced to evacuate, according to fire officials.

Authorities say the four people trapped inside did not survive.

"This is an absolutely tragic situation. Sadly, four of the occupants of the residence perished in this fire," Billhimer said.

According to officials, the cause of the fire is being investigated by the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, the Lacey Township Police Department's Detective Bureau, Ocean County Sheriff's Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit and additional agencies.

SKYFOX flew over a home on Buttonwood Drive in Lacey Township. Officials say four people were killed when a fire tore through the property and caused the roof to collapse.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.