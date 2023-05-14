Accident in gentleman's club parking lot leads to shooting in Southwest Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police say what began as a minor accident quickly turned into another instance of gun violence outside a Philadelphia gentleman's club early Sunday morning.
A man was struck at least once after a shooting erupted in the parking lot of the Purple Orchid Gentleman's Club near 61st and Passyunk streets around 2 a.m.
He was transported to a local hospital, but his condition is unknown at this time.
Police say the shooting stemmed from a minor accident in the club's parking lot, however no further details have been released.
A male suspect did flee the scene in a gray SUV, according to authorities.