Accident in gentleman's club parking lot leads to shooting in Southwest Philadelphia, police say

Police say what began as a minor accident quickly turned into another instance of gun violence outside a Philadelphia gentleman's club early Sunday morning.

A man was struck at least once after a shooting erupted in the parking lot of the Purple Orchid Gentleman's Club near 61st and Passyunk streets around 2 a.m.

He was transported to a local hospital, but his condition is unknown at this time.

Police say the shooting stemmed from a minor accident in the club's parking lot, however no further details have been released.

A male suspect did flee the scene in a gray SUV, according to authorities.