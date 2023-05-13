Shots fired outside Max's Steak in North Philadelphia sends at least one person to hospital

One of Philadelphia's popular cheesesteak shops became the scene of a critical shooting late Friday night.

Police say gunfire erupted directly outside Max's Steaks on Germantown Avenue and Erie shortly after 11 p.m.

A man, whose age has yet to be released, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body.

He is said to be in critical condition at a local hospital.

No arrests have been made as police investigate what led to the shooting.

Max's Steaks was recently featured in the TV series "This Is Us," as well as the "Creed" movies.