98-year-old woman missing for 2 weeks from Philadelphia neighborhood, police say

article

Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to find a 98-year-old woman they say has not been seen or spoken to in approximately two weeks.

Celia Shilder, 98, was last seen by neighbors on the 800 block of Fairfield Street in Northeast Philadelphia. She is said to be known to take walks by the local park near her home.

The elderly woman's family last spoke to her during a phone call nearly two weeks ago, on May 1, according to authorities.

Police say she was not found inside her home during a wellness check on May 10.

MORE HEADLINES:

Ceila is described as being 5 feet and one inch tall, 130 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair.

If you see her, or have any information, contact police.