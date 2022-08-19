2-vehicle accident shuts down highway in Cumberland County, officials say

article

A serious accident has caused New Jersey officials to shut down Route 77, in Upper Deerfield Township, in Cumberland County, as crews investigate.

New Jersey State Police say multiple injuries were reported at the crash sight, located on Rt. 77, at Polk Lane. The accident happened Friday evening, about 6:15. Two vehicles were invovled.

Several medic units responded to the crash sight.

There were no other details regarding the conditions of the people involved in the crash or when the highway would be reopened.