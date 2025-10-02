ACCT Philly urgently seeks help due to influx of dogs: "All animals are $10"

ACCT Philly is facing a critical situation after taking in over a hundred dogs in just three days, a number they typically see over the course of a week.

The shelter is in dire need of fosters and families willing to adopt, particularly large dogs, as they are running out of space and may have to make difficult decisions if adoptions do not increase.

What we know:

ACCT Philly has experienced an unexpected surge in the number of dogs arriving at their facility, with over a hundred dogs taken in within a short span of three days. This influx is significantly higher than their usual weekly intake, putting immense pressure on their resources and space.

What they're saying:

"We desperately need people to come out and adopt dogs and adopt cats. We're doing an 'Empty the Shelter' special with the Bissell Pet Foundation, so all animals are $10," said Sarah Barnett, the executive director of ACCT Philly. "That includes everything—vaccines, microchips—they're already spayed or neutered. It is a time where every adoption literally will save a life."

What you can do:

ACCT Philly is encouraging potential adopters to visit their website for more information on how to help.

The shelter is offering a special adoption rate of $10 for all animals, which includes necessary medical procedures and vaccinations.

This initiative aims to increase adoptions and alleviate the overcrowding at the shelter.