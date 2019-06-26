ACCT Philly waives adoption fees through July 4

article

ACCT Philly — in a pledge for “life, liberty and the pursuit of a forever home" — is waiving adoption fees through July 4.

The promotion follows a multi-week partial shutdown of major operations at the shelter sparked by an upper respiratory infection in a number of dogs at its kennels.

Shelter officials identified the primary cause of the respiratory illness as canine pneumovirus. The virus can reportedly cause an epidemic of respiratory illness because it is highly contagious, most dogs do not have immunity and there is no vaccine.

During the partial shutdown, the shelter suspended dog adoptions and most owner surrenders while separating healthy stray intake from its main kennel population.

Following a deep-clean of ACCT Philly facilities, the shelter remains at full capacity.

Pictured is Willow, a "gorgeous kitten with the softest kitten floof," according to the shelter.

ACCT Philly continues to seek additional fosters and volunteers to service the nearly 22,000 animals it takes in each year.

As of Tuesday, four cats, 23 kittens and five dogs are timestamped for euthanasia. The shelter currently has more than 100 cats and 100 dogs available for adoption.

Those interested in helping high-risk animals at ACCT Philly, but cannot commit to adoption or fostering, can pledge donations to urgent dogs and cats through its Love Local Program.

A pledge is a promise to donate to the rescue group that pulls a given animal from ACCT Philly. Individual pledges help accumulate the necessary funding for participating rescue groups to save urgent animals.

Volunteers say that rescues are more likely to pull animals, particularly those with expensive needs, when they see pledges have been made.

ACCT Philly is located at 111 W. Hunting Park Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19140. Adoption hours are weekdays, 1 p.m. - 8 p.m. and weekends, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.