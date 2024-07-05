'Active shooter' situation in Toms River ends with murder suspect dead of self-inflicted gunshot: police

article

A terrifying situation for residents as Toms River Police respond to reports of an active shooter that ended in the death of the suspect.

Multiple law enforcement agencies have descended on the Ocean County community, Toms River Police said, after apparent shots were fired Friday, around 2:30 in the afternoon, on Ravenwood Drive.

Residents were evacuated from the area, officials said, as they worked to resolve the situation.

Ultimately, 35-year-old Maxwell Johnston, wanted in connection with the death of 25-year-old Gabriella Caroleo on June 27th, took his own life after a nearly seven-hour standoff.

No further details were released regarding how the situation unfolded.

Any and all people are being asked to avoid the area while law enforcement works to resolve the situation.