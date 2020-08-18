Activity increases around protest encampment as deadline to vacate passes

Hours before the city's deadline to close a protest encampment on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway residents of the encampment are fighting to stay put.

While leaders tell FOX 29 they have filed an injunction to again prevent the city from closing the camp, so-called 'security team members' have begun gathering around the area.

The tent encampment has stood on a baseball field on the parkway since June 10 and has grown to an estimated 100 to 150 people.

Philadelphia Housing Action — the coalition of groups that organized the encampment — said it was conceived as a form of political protest over city policies toward the homeless and the lack of low-income housing in the city.

On Monday, the city issued formal notice that the encampment close by 9 a.m. Tuesday.

It is the second time the city has issued such notice, after the first attempt was postponed to allow Mayor Jim Kenney to meet with the camp's representatives in search of a mutual resolution.

FOX 29's Steve Keeley was on the scene as groups of people began gathering in the area of the encampment with makeshift shields.

The city has previously referred to the notice as a "last resort," and cited public health and safety concerns as a reason for closing the encampment.

No city officials, including Philadelphia police, have been spotted at the scene Tuesday.

