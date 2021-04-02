Additional victims come forward accusing Delaware County chiropractor of indecent assault

Additional victims have come forward accusing a Delaware County chiropractor of indecent assault.

"This is now five victims that have come forward with similar allegations of indecent touching and sexual assaults by this chiropractor from Newtown Square," said Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollmeister about a once respected and trusted doctor in the community.

Ardel Cirio, 61, is facing several charges, including a felony. The DA says the victims are the doctor's patients.

"They're very disturbing. Whenever anybody particularly a woman goes to see a medical professional and has them examine them they should feel safe. They should be able to take care of them and not sexually gratifying himself," he said.

This started March 17th when the first woman came forward and soon after four more.

Advertisement

"Telling the same exact story," said D.A. Stollmeister. Investigators say Cirio turned himself in today. They say he posted bail though as he did with the initial charges.

FOX 29 knocked on the door of his Springfield home Friday. No response except a barking dog in the front window.

"There could be more clients of this doctor that will come forward. I would ask them if they do to please contact the Newtown Township Police Department. We are taking all of these allegations seriously," said the District Attorney who adds that Cirio is out on bail with the understanding he isn’t allowed to practice pending the outcome of the investigation.

RELATED:

Delaware County chiropractor charged with indecent assault, officials say

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter