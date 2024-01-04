Adoptable pets to be put down due to lack of space in popular Philadelphia animal shelter

A Philadelphia animal shelter is desperate for the help of those willing to adopt a new pet as they have been left with no choice, but to put them down amid full kennels.

Sarah Barnett with ACCT Philly says her team is feeling the pressure after the animal shelter took in more than 60 dogs during the first week of the New Year leaving the kennels at full capacity.

"Unfortunately, this is something that’s been happening over the past year, we are just beyond full on large dogs," said Sarah Barnett, Executive Director, ACCT Philly. "We are out of space, we cannot keep handling the number of dogs coming in, but we also can’t close our dogs because there are so many that need us."

ACCT is the largest open intake animal shelter in the state, serving thousands every year.

One of the biggest issues at hand is lots of breeders turning in puppies and their mothers.

"People are trying to sell dogs as they have been for a while, backyard breeders are selling puppies and the market is not there anymore, there’s not adopters for dogs or buyers for dogs," said Barnett. "As a result, we are getting those dogs dumped with us."

As a result, ACCT Philly is left to make tough decisions on euthanizing perfectly adoptable dogs due to lack of space.

"If you’re buying a dog from a backyard breeder, you are inadvertently at this time…supporting euthanizing a healthy adoptable dog for the space of the dog you brought." said the Executive Director.

Another issue at hand is the harsh realities of inflation hitting owners hard.

"People don’t even have the money for the dog food, prices of everything have gone up and they’re having to choose between feeding my children or feeding my dog," said Barnett, "We’re really seeing the economic pressures. We went to six evictions where we’ve had to go this week and get the animals left behind."

Hence, leaving the shelter overwhelmed.

"The dogs coming here have nowhere else to go, so last year we saw 1000 more dogs than we did the previous year for a total of 6000 dogs coming to us in a year."