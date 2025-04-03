Adults charged after hockey brawl caught on camera at NJ youth tournament

The Brief Three adults have been charged after a fight broke out during a youth hockey tournament this past weekend. They were each charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct. The entire brawl was caught on camera as players, coaches and parents flooded the court.



A fight involving young hockey players, parents and coaches has caused an uproar in a local community, and now police say three adults are facing the consequences.

What we know:

Three adults have been charged in connection with a brawl that broke out during the Veterans Memorial Invitational Tournament in Egg Harbor Township this past weekend.

Colleen Biddle, 41, of Philadelphia; Robert Schafer, 38, of Maple Shade; and Justin Pacheco, 38, of Philadelphia are each charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct.

Egg Harbor Township issued a warning following the incident, stating that fighting at a youth event is "an indicable charge."

"We will reiterate that this type of behavior is unacceptable here in Egg Harbor Township and will not be tolerated," Cpt. Cherie Burgan said.

What we don't know:

Police did not say if the adults charged were parents or coaches of the hockey teams, or if any other charges are expected in the future.

The backstory:

Maple Street Hockey and the Philadelphia Frenzy were competing in the local tournament when it suddenly took a violent turn, and spiraled into a nearly 2-minute brawl.

The entire incident was caught on surveillance footage, and it all began with some shoving between two players from opposite teams.

Teammates and referees attempted to intervene, but it quickly escalated into punches being thrown and players ending up on the ground.

Moments later, players and adults rushed the court as several more fights broke out.

Dig deeper:

Both teams were suspended by the American Ball Hockey Alliance, who announced they would conduct their own investigation.

The Maple Shape Cadet A assistant coach was also suspended from the ABHA.

The teams each released their own statement following the brawl, stating that they accepted the ABHA board's disciplinary actions, while encouraging parents and players to "reflect on their actions."