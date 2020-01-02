'Affluenza Teen' Ethan Couch arrested after testing positive for THC

article

Ethan Couch, who used an 'affluenza' defense in a fatal drunk driving crash, was arrested Thursday and booked into the Tarrant County jail for probation violation.

Couch received 10 years of probation for the 2013 crash that killed four people, but he spent two years behind bars.

According to the warrant, he tested positive for THC, which is in violation of his community supervision.

Court filings indicate he will be held at the jail until a motion to revoke probation is filed.