AG sues several Philadelphia towing companies for illegally towing cars, threatening owners

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Friday that his office has filed lawsuits against several Philadelphia-area towing companies for allegedly wrongfully towing cars throughout the city, and threatening owners for payment.

Shapiro says the lawsuits were filed against Siani’s Towing and Recovery, Aubry’s Towing, Angelina’s Towing and Recovery, Miguel Caban, and Miguel Caban, Jr.

“You can’t just drive off with someone’s car and hold it hostage because you don’t like where they parked it,” Attorney General Shapiro said.

The lawsuit claims the businesses wrongfully towed cars that were not illegally parked and would sometimes tow cars where parking signs were not clearly displayed.

According to claims made in the lawsuit, business owners would use fear tactics, like pitbulls dogs, to threaten owners into paying for their cars to be returned. In some instances, businesses would only accept cash payment.

"Using the authority of a towing service to extort money from Philadelphians is wrong and illegal and we’re holding these companies accountable.”

