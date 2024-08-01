Philly police cracking down on aggressive driving on these two streets in new initiative

Philadelphia police are cracking down on aggressive drivers, starting by focusing on two of the most dangerous roads in the city.

The Philadelphia Police Department (PPD) announced the latest traffic enforcement initiative aimed at reducing traffic collisions and fatalities.

Last year, there were 124 fatal crashes in Philadelphia. So far this year, there have been 61 crash-related deaths.

On the 2700 block of Aramingo Avenue, cars are known to drive aggressively, speed and disregard traffic signals.

"All times of the day too you know the kids in school in summer, it doesn't matter people are just out of control around here with the driving for sure," said Justin Gonzalez.

Since the PPD has seen an increase in traffic collisions and traffic-related deaths since 2020 they've decided to start a new initiative.

"I appreciate that i bring my daughter to the park around there and you know i've seen people smash into that fence you know, go around people driving in the other lanes it’s insane they make up their own rules basically," said Gonzalez.

The other area of the city they will focus on is Island Avenue, where residents say its out of control.

"It is a little scary here and there," said Franklin Munez.

The initiative will take place this month starting Monday and combines traffic and highway patrol with other units from the 12th district.

"A lot of people come in the city with these crazy cars, and they won't do that in the towns, but they come in the city and they think well…the police won't do anything, that's not gonna be the case," said Deputy Commissioner James J. Kelly III, Deputy Commissioner of Special Operations.

PPD says they think this initiative, combined with their efforts to get ATVs off the streets, will help with the quality of life for nearby residents,

On Thursday, PPD said speed bumps are next in the 12th district. They also mentioned they've confiscated 300 ATVs and dirt bikes this year and hope to do more with this initiative.