Aggressive driving crackdown underway in Philadelphia, surrounding counties

State and local police are joining forces in their latest effort to curb aggressive driving across Pennsylvania this summer.

The statewide mobilization will run through August 18, and is aimed at reducing the number of crashes, injuries, and fatalities on roadways.

More than 80 police departments from Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties will join the Pennsylvania State Police to crack down on aggressive drivers.

"The enforcement wave will target heavy truck violations, pedestrian safety, red light running, and tailgating," PennDOT says. "Motorists demonstrating unsafe behaviors, such as driving too fast for conditions or other aggressive actions, will also be cited."

Traffic enforcement zones, saturation patrols, speed enforcement details, corridor enforcement, work zone enforcement, and multi-jurisdictional patrol will all be used by officers to identify and cite aggressive drivers.

Participating police departments:

Bucks County:

Bedminster Township

Bensalem Township

Bristol Borough

Bristol Township

Buckingham Township

Doylestown Township

Falls Township

Hilltown Township

Lower Southampton Township

Middletown Township

Morrisville Borough

New Britain Township

New Hope Borough

Newtown Borough

Newtown Township

Northampton Township

Penndel Borough

Pennridge Regional

Quakertown Borough

Richland Township

Solebury Township

Tinicum Township

Upper Southampton Township

Warrington Township

Warwick Township

Chester County:

Coatesville Borough

Downingtown Borough

East Coventry Township

East Pikeland Township

Easttown Township

North Coventry Township

Tredyffrin Township

Upper Uwchlan Township

Uwchlan Township

Valley Township

West Brandywine Township

West Chester Borough

West Goshen Township

Westtown-East Goshen Township

West Vincent Township

West Whiteland Township

Willistown Township

Delaware County:

Aldan Borough

Aston Township

Chester City

Chester Township

Eddystone Borough

Glenolden Borough

Haverford Township

Lansdowne Borough

Marple Township

Newtown Township

Radnor Township

Ridley Township

Sharon Hill Borough

Springfield Township

Upland Borough

Upper Darby Township

Upper Providence Township

Yeadon Borough

Montgomery County:

Abington Township

Bridgeport Borough

Cheltenham Township

Collegeville Borough

Conshohocken Borough

Douglas Township

East Norriton Township

Franconia Township

Hatfield Township

Jenkintown Borough

Limerick Township

Lower Gwynedd Township

Lower Merion Township

Lower Moreland Township

Lower Pottsgrove Township

Lower Providence Township

Lower Salford Township

Marlborough Township

Montgomery Township

New Hanover Township

Norristown Borough

Plymouth Township

Pottstown Borough

Springfield Township

Towamencin Township

Upper Dublin Township

Upper Gwynedd Township

Upper Merion Township

Upper Moreland Township

Upper Pottsgrove Township

Upper Providence Township

West Norriton Township

Whitpain Township

Philadelphia County: City of Philadelphia