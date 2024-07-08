Aggressive driving crackdown underway in Philadelphia, surrounding counties
PENNSYLVANIA - State and local police are joining forces in their latest effort to curb aggressive driving across Pennsylvania this summer.
The statewide mobilization will run through August 18, and is aimed at reducing the number of crashes, injuries, and fatalities on roadways.
More than 80 police departments from Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties will join the Pennsylvania State Police to crack down on aggressive drivers.
"The enforcement wave will target heavy truck violations, pedestrian safety, red light running, and tailgating," PennDOT says. "Motorists demonstrating unsafe behaviors, such as driving too fast for conditions or other aggressive actions, will also be cited."
Traffic enforcement zones, saturation patrols, speed enforcement details, corridor enforcement, work zone enforcement, and multi-jurisdictional patrol will all be used by officers to identify and cite aggressive drivers.
Participating police departments:
Bucks County:
- Bedminster Township
- Bensalem Township
- Bristol Borough
- Bristol Township
- Buckingham Township
- Doylestown Township
- Falls Township
- Hilltown Township
- Lower Southampton Township
- Middletown Township
- Morrisville Borough
- New Britain Township
- New Hope Borough
- Newtown Borough
- Newtown Township
- Northampton Township
- Penndel Borough
- Pennridge Regional
- Quakertown Borough
- Richland Township
- Solebury Township
- Tinicum Township
- Upper Southampton Township
- Warrington Township
- Warwick Township
Chester County:
- Coatesville Borough
- Downingtown Borough
- East Coventry Township
- East Pikeland Township
- Easttown Township
- North Coventry Township
- Tredyffrin Township
- Upper Uwchlan Township
- Uwchlan Township
- Valley Township
- West Brandywine Township
- West Chester Borough
- West Goshen Township
- Westtown-East Goshen Township
- West Vincent Township
- West Whiteland Township
- Willistown Township
Delaware County:
- Aldan Borough
- Aston Township
- Chester City
- Chester Township
- Eddystone Borough
- Glenolden Borough
- Haverford Township
- Lansdowne Borough
- Marple Township
- Newtown Township
- Radnor Township
- Ridley Township
- Sharon Hill Borough
- Springfield Township
- Upland Borough
- Upper Darby Township
- Upper Providence Township
- Yeadon Borough
Montgomery County:
- Abington Township
- Bridgeport Borough
- Cheltenham Township
- Collegeville Borough
- Conshohocken Borough
- Douglas Township
- East Norriton Township
- Franconia Township
- Hatfield Township
- Jenkintown Borough
- Limerick Township
- Lower Gwynedd Township
- Lower Merion Township
- Lower Moreland Township
- Lower Pottsgrove Township
- Lower Providence Township
- Lower Salford Township
- Marlborough Township
- Montgomery Township
- New Hanover Township
- Norristown Borough
- Plymouth Township
- Pottstown Borough
- Springfield Township
- Towamencin Township
- Upper Dublin Township
- Upper Gwynedd Township
- Upper Merion Township
- Upper Moreland Township
- Upper Pottsgrove Township
- Upper Providence Township
- West Norriton Township
- Whitpain Township
Philadelphia County: City of Philadelphia