AI child sex abuse material charges filed against Pennsylvania man under new law
YORK COUNTY, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office has filed its first artificially-generated child abuse material charges since the state passed a new law last year.
What we know:
Luke A. Teipel, 22, is charged with 33 felony counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, including artificially-generated images.
Officials say the York County man was in possession of more than two dozen files of A.I. child sexual abuse material.
His bail was set at $25,000 unsecured during arraignment, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 24.
What they're saying:
"This proactive investigation uncovered a defendant weaponizing modern technology to victimize and harm children," said Attorney General Dave Sunday.
"Due to the bipartisan leadership of Senators Tracy Pennycuik and Lisa Boscola, we now have a law on the books that enables the filing of serious felony charges in AI cases that we previously could not prosecute. These charges are just a first step in using this new law to protect our communities and our children."
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office.