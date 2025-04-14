AI child sex abuse material charges filed against Pennsylvania man under new law

The Brief A York County man is charged with possessing child sexual abuse material, including AI-generated images. These are the first charges filed by the Pennsylvania Attorney General for AI images.



The Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office has filed its first artificially-generated child abuse material charges since the state passed a new law last year.

What we know:

Luke A. Teipel, 22, is charged with 33 felony counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, including artificially-generated images.

Officials say the York County man was in possession of more than two dozen files of A.I. child sexual abuse material.

His bail was set at $25,000 unsecured during arraignment, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 24.

What they're saying:

"This proactive investigation uncovered a defendant weaponizing modern technology to victimize and harm children," said Attorney General Dave Sunday.

"Due to the bipartisan leadership of Senators Tracy Pennycuik and Lisa Boscola, we now have a law on the books that enables the filing of serious felony charges in AI cases that we previously could not prosecute. These charges are just a first step in using this new law to protect our communities and our children."