AirBnB reviewing reservations made in Harrisburg for Inauguration week amid heightened security

AirBnb, the popular home rental website, says it's reviewing bookings made for properties in Harrisburg during Inauguration week amid heightened national concerns for continued unrest in the wake of the Capitol insurrection.

An AirBnb spokesperson said the website will cancel reservations and ban the renters who they confirm are "associated with a violent hate group or otherwise not allowed on our platform for violating certain community policies."

AirBnB is working with local and state authorities and says it "may bring information to the attention of local law enforcement" if appropriate.

State capitols around the United States have heightened security after the attack in Washington. The FBI has warned there are calls for armed protests at statehouses and in Washington on Sunday and ahead of Biden’s inauguration.

In Philadelphia, officials added security personnel to protect historical and city-owned buildings, and the district attorney warned that those who intend to target the Capitol would expose themselves to state charges beyond the reach of any presidential pardon.

