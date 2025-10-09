SEPTA Regional Rail trains suspended due to signal power issues: officials

SEPTA Regional Rail train cancellations are causing a big issue in the Philadelphia area Thursday.

What we know:

At around 3 p.m. reports came in of at least two Regional Rail suspensions.

Sources tell FOX 29 both of those outages were due to a PECO issue.

At 3:44 p.m. a SEPTA spokesperson confirmed all Regional Rail trains were suspended indefinitely Thursday.

They told FOX 29’s Kelly Rule the Trenton Line is suspended due to an Amtrak train striking a person in the tracks near Holmesburg.

Steps at Surburban Station were blocked off with tape Thursday | Photo courtesy of Christina Martinos

SEPTA is advising riders to find other alternative routes.

According to SEPTA, Northbound service from Suburban Station to Chestnut Hill East, Fox Chase, Doylestown, Norristown, Warminster, West Trenton is resuming operations with delays of 60 minutes or more.

What we don't know:

It is unclear when service will be restored.

Please check back for more updates.