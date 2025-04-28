Allentown man arrested after woman brutally attacked in Hatfield apartment parking lot: police

The Brief A woman was attacked by a mask and glove-wearing suspect at an apartment complex in Montgomery County last Thursday. The attack was caught on surveillance cameras in the area. Police later arrested and charged Raymond Bautista of Allentown with aggravated assault and other related offenses for the incident.



A new development has emerged after a woman was viciously attacked in a Montgomery County parking lot by a suspect wearing gloves and a ski mask.

The backstory:

On Thursday, April 24 at around 4:30 a.m., Hatfield police officers responded to the 2000 block of Maple Avenue, Hatfield Village Apartments, for a 911 call about a person who was assaulted while exiting their residence.

The suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival and was reportedly wearing gloves and a ski mask.

Related article

The victim was transported by the Volunteer Medical Service Corps to Grand View Hospital for evaluation.

What we know:

On Monday, the Hatfield Police Department announced that the suspect of the violent assault was taken into custody.

After further investigation and videos and help from the community, police arrested Raymond Bautista of Allentown.

Bautista has been charged with Aggravated Assault of an Unborn Child, Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault, and Recklessly Endangering Another Person.

A judge set bail on Bautista at $75,000 unsecured bail.

What's next:

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 7, 2025.

Please contact the Hatfield Police Department at (215)855-0903 if you have any additional information.