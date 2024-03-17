Allergy season tips and tricks if you’re already sneezing, itching your eyes, have asthma

"No one is imagining it if they are starting to have allergy symptoms, the pollen is here," said Dr. Manav Segal, allergist.

Just as the flu season winds down, allergy season is hitting full force and local doctors' offices are already seeing a rise.

The symptoms are kicking in.

"Sore throat, itchy eyes, congestion," said Bob White.

Related article

"My eyes started to get a little itchy over the past two weeks or so. I have contacts and my right contact always pops out when my eyes get dry and itchy," said Jessica Bart.

The beautiful, but certainly unusual, warm temperatures have sped up the process. Flowers are already blooming near Philadelphia’s popular Kelly Drive.

The mild winter is a major factor in trees pollinating sooner.

"Pollen levels started going up at the end of February, but it's gonna be warm sunny windy days when people will experience the most symptoms," said Dr. Segal.

Health experts say those with asthma need to be more proactive as bad allergies can trigger asthma symptoms.

If allergies are inevitable this season for you, try spending time outside either early in the morning or later in the evening as pollen levels will be much lower.

Dr. Segal said, "when you come in, change your clothes, take a shower, so you're not bringing the pollen indoors."

Wearing sunglasses and keeping the windows up while driving can also help protect yourself from pollen.

Allergy medicines and steroid nasal sprays can also help.