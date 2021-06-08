Woman attacked by 7' alligator while walking dog near lake in Palm Harbor

A trapper was able to locate and remove an alligator that attacked a woman in Pinellas County Tuesday night.

Officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission say they received a report Tuesday afternoon of a 43-year-old woman being bitten by an alligator while walking her dog on a leash near a small lake in Palm Harbor.

Pinellas County EMS took the woman to the hospital with serious injuries on her lower right leg. An FWC-contracted nuisance alligator trapper was dispatched to the scene. They were able to locate and trap the 7' 7" alligator.

FWC says serious injuries caused by alligators are rare in Florida. FWC’s response to alligator bite incidents is to remove the alligator involved using sound methods and taking only those alligators needed to resolve the risk to public safety.

According to FWC, relocating nuisance alligators is not a feasible option for people or alligators. Relocated alligators nearly always try to return to their capture site. In the process of returning, they can create problems for people or other alligators along the way.

People with concerns about an alligator should call FWC’s toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286). FWC also works to keep Floridians and visitors informed, including providing advice about Living with Alligators.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

