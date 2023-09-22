Massive alligator involved in Florida death; investigation underway: Authorities

A death investigation is underway after an incident involving a massive alligator near 134th Avenue North and 121st Street in Pinellas County, authorities said.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the area at around 1:50 p.m. after reports of a dead person in the area.

READ: 'It's do or die': Man loses arm after surviving alligator attack at Lake Manatee

A view from SkyFOX showed a massive law enforcement presence in the Ridgecrest area of Pinellas County, which is just north of the Florida Botanical Gardens in Largo.

At the scene, officials were seen surrounding the more than 10-foot alligator, which was near a pool of blood next to a roadway at the scene.

MORE: Alligator attacks 77-year-old Bradenton woman, FWC says

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said its officers are assisting the sheriff's office at the scene. Officials have not given any other details about the death, but did confirm the gator seen in the area was involved in the incident.

Investigators were also seen recovering what appeared to be a body from a man-made drainage ditch along 134th Avenue North right off of Ulmerton Road.

READ: Alligator attack confirmed as cause of elderly woman's death after she fell in pond outside her home

Those in the area were shocked to see the scene unfold.

"I would’ve never dreamt that an alligator would be in this area," said Terri Williams, who was visiting the neighborhood when the incident occurred. "Of course, I know there’s a lake across the street, and I know about the lake in Taylor Park, but not in this neighborhood. No, I would have never thought that."

MORE: 'A walking miracle': Brandon man survives after gator latches onto his head in Lake Thonotosassa

The investigation into the death is active, and authorities have not released any more information about the incident and how the gator was involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.