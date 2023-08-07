Alligator named 'Fluffy' found in Pennsylvania creek after escaping enclosure

His name may be "Fluffy," but you should probably avoid all hugs if you spot this particular pet in the wild!

The 2-foot-long alligator escaped its outdoor enclosure during a flash flood in Berks County.

He was found in a creek by a landscaper working in Exeter Township last week.

Police were called to rescue "Fluffy," who was then turned over to the Animal Rescue League.

Experts say the reptile was in bad shape, and malnourished. However, his owner is reportedly working to get him back.