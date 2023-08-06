Media Little League advances to winners bracket in quest to World Series

The road to the Little League World Series just got even shorter for one beloved team from the Delaware County!

Media Little League have advanced to the winners bracket of the Mid-Atlantic Regionals with a 6-2 win over Montgomery County, Maryland, on Sunday.

The team of 12-year-olds traveled to Bristol, Connecticut, after an exciting last-minute sendoff Wednesday night during a ‘Dining Under the Stars’ event on State Street.

"You live by each moment stop, and you do what you can to prepare for the next step," Manager Tom Bradley said. "We're getting ready to go play some games, and we'll see what happens."

The little leaguers will take the field again Tuesday to face the winner of Sunday's Delaware and Washington, D.C., game.

You can watch the Media little leaguers continue their push to Williamsport on ESPN.





