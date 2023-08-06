Eagles open training camp for public; fans excited for first chance to see players in action

It may be August, but it is feeling like fall with the return of football!

The Eagles held their annual open practice and hit the field at the Linc for the first time this season. The Birds are NFC Champs, coming off a Super Bowl and it feels good to see them back in action.

Going to the Super Bowl isn’t enough for the fans this year, they want the Eagles to take home that ring and Vince Lombardi trophy.

"Ever since last year, it just didn’t sit right. We have to be here from day one. I’ll see the Birds in Vegas,"

The training camp public practice is a yearly tradition for some, while others are seeing camp for the first time.

Fans wasted no time getting to the Linc and kicking off their tailgate party hours before doors opened, hoping the spirit gets the team to the finish line.

Michael Givens observed, "They have the open practice, it’s not even September and we’re out here like it’s a regular season game."

"I’m optimistic, absolutely ready to go," TJ Santiago said. "I think our team is even better this year, loaded up. We just got a new guy, Myles Jack, today. I think we’re ready to go."

Fans chimed in with what they are looking forward to most, with one fan stating, "This is my first time at an Eagles game and all I want to see is Jalen Hurts score a touchdown."

The open training camp also marked the end of fans mourning the painful Super Bowl loss.

"It’s a learning experience and if anybody can teach us, it’s Hurts," Jolanda Torres said.