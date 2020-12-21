Amazon warehouse shuts down due to increase in COVID-19 cases in Mercer County
ROBBINSVILLE, N.J. - Amazon is closing its facility in Robbinsville until December 26th due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases among workers.
An Amazon spokesperson told FOX 29 that the company has a rigorous in-house testing system that detected the outbreak.
They added that all employees will be paid for the shifts that they'll miss.
New Jersey has also seen daily numbers of new infections break records over the past few weeks.
Gov. Phil Murphy has called the spike in cases "alarming" but took a more measure approach when announcing new restrictions.
On Nov. 16, Murphy broke the news that the state would be implementing new restrictions on both indoor and outdoor gatherings.
