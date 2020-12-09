Small businesses in Chestnut Hill seek ways to bring customers in

Small businesses owners all over are struggling.

Stag and Doe Night has been a beloved Chestnut Hill holiday tradition for years. Every Wednesday in December, shops and restaurants stay open late as folks stroll Germantown Avenue looking for that perfect gift, and soaking up the spirit of the season.

“We were happy they were still open and doing it,” said Kathy Hagee.

But, this year it’s being reimagined, because of the pandemic. It’s now all day to make it easier to stay socially distanced and safe.

“I’ve already seen people all day that started coming out as early as lunchtime. I had some groups, you know, family groups,” Bohemian Pink owner Monika Schermer remarked.

Schermer goes all out with decorations, dresses up and is just hoping she can make it through until the spring.

“We don’t know if we’re gonna be here from one month to the next. If we have to shut down again, or if there’s no relief. It’s tough,” Schermer added.

Lisa Howe of Artisans on the Avenue says this year is totally different, but they are trying to roll with the times.

“We just hope people will come in. We can have five at a time. We’re masking up, sanitizing. We’re doing everything we can to make people feel safe,” Howe commented.

At McNally’s Tavern, they’ve created quite the festive outdoor seating area, since indoor dining has been banned and it’s a big holiday hit.

“It’s really kind of fun. It’s something different and isn’t that what we’re all doing? We’re adapting right now,” Anne McNally, owner of the tavern, commented.

Kathy and Charlie Hagee look forward to Stag and Doe. They know this year their support is more important than ever.

“I am hoping they can still last, that these businesses can survive and that, hopefully next year, things will be back to normal,” Kathy Hagee said.

