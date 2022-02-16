Amazon's Black Employee Network donates $10K to Locust Hill Cemetery in Trenton
TRENTON, NJ. - Amazon's Black Employee Network donated 10,000 to a cemetery in Mercer County, New Jersey.
On Wednesday, Amazon workers presented the checks to the Locust Hill African Cemetery and Museum Project in Trenton. According to the official website, the project is focused on restoring the cemetery and creating a museum to honor the Black people laid to rest there.
Locust Hill is Trenton's largest Black burial ground. It includes the final resting place of several soldiers who fought in the Civil War.
"This museum is here to commemorate the lives of over 200 people who were interred in the Locust Hill Cemetery," project director Algernon Ward said. "They had been lost to history, but this generation decided to bring them back, rehabilitate them, let them know that Black lives mattered in the past and they matter in the present.
Once the cemetery is restored, city officials plan to transform homes in the surrounding area. A nearby building will also be turned into a museum to recognize Black history in the area.
